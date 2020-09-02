Three Pawan Kalyan fans die of electrocution while erecting banner for the actor’s birthday

Actor and Jana Sena Party founder Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 49th birthday today. (Photo: PR handout)

Three fans of Pawan Kalyan were electrocuted to death and three others injured when a flexi banner they were trying to erect came in contact with a live wire. The incident took place at Shantipuram area of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday,

The deceased were identified as Somasekhar (30), Rajendra (32), and Arunachalam (28), according to a Jana Sena Party press release.

Pawan Kalyan expressed his deepest condolences and directed Janasena Party members to help the bereaved families with financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each.

On the other hand, upon learning about the demise of Pawan Kalyan’s fans, the makers of Vakeel Saab also announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakhs each.

Expressing their condolences in a statement, the makers said, “With heavy hearts, we express our deepest condolences to the families of the three fans who unfortunately lost their lives. We, along with millions of others, express our solidarity to their families in this hour of grief. We come forward to announce a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. We also request all fans to value their lives and be safe.”

