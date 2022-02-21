Pawan Kalyan falls as a fan tries to hug him during a roadshow. Watch video

Tollywood superstar Pawan Kaylan escaped without injury as he fell while standing on the roof of his car during a political roadshow in Narasapuram. The video, which is now viral, showed Pawan’s car surrounded by scores of his fans, who were screaming on top of their lungs. The actor decided to get on the top of his car roof so that his fans could see him.

In this frenzy, a fan hopped on the roof of Pawan’s car to grab a quick hug from him. Instead, he crashed into Pawan, making the latter lose balance and fall. Despite the fall, he managed to stay on the car. After a moment, he got up, brushed off and started waving at his fans again.

The incident has garnered strong reactions from the people on social media. Many have condemned that such reckless behaviour of the fan that could have caused him injury.

This is not correct.!! Very disturbing. A @PawanKalyan fan gone crazy at Narasapuram. #Janasena pic.twitter.com/RBRF1cqUoS — Suresh Kondi (@SureshKondi_) February 20, 2022

Pawan Kalyan is now waiting for the release of his upcoming film Bheemla Nayak. The film, which is the remake of the 2020 Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, is helmed by Saagar K Chandra from a script written by Trivikram Srinivas. The film also stars Rana Daggubati, Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon in the lead roles.

Bheemla Nayak will open in cinemas on February 25.