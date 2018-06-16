Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai says she has found love again

Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan parted ways in 2012. Renu Desai and Pawan Kalyan parted ways in 2012.

Renu Desai, actor and former wife of Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan, on Saturday announced that she has found love again. Without revealing the identity of her lover, she shared a photo on Instagram of herself holding hands with a mystery man.

Along with the photo, she shared a beautiful note too. “I went looking for love in all the wrong places. I thought, I will find it in poetry. Sometimes in candlelight dinners, most of the time in sugar coated false promises of forevers. I wanted to find love in the most obvious; rains, songs and long drives. I thought I will find it hidden in a giant bouquet of hundred roses (sic),” she wrote.

“During this search I forgot that love is an experience. It’s an abstract noun that has to be experienced, not possessed. I found love in moments and not in forevers, with you. I found love in tiny meaningful gestures, sincere words and honest actions. You are like my spectacles, I experience joy, peace and kindness clearer now. Hold on to my hand, to never let go, ever. Yes, you do make me believe a li’ll bit in forevers… And yes, you do make peace synonymous with love…(sic),” she added.

Renu was Pawan’s second wife. She tied the knot with the Tollywood star in 2009 and the couple divorced in 2012. They have a son Akira and a daughter Aadhya.

It may be recalled that last year Renu had expressed her wish to marry again. Following which she received a volley of hostile reactions from Pawan Kalyan fans on social media. She was trolled and told not to get any ideas about marrying again as she will lose “respect”.

This even as Pawan got married for the third time and raised a family with his Russian-origin wife Anna Lezhneva.

