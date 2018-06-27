Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai quits Twitter over online hate

Pawan Kalyan fans were unhappy about Renu Desai’s decision to remarry. Pawan Kalyan fans were unhappy about Renu Desai’s decision to remarry.

Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai quit Twitter recently after she faced severe online hate over her remarriage. The model-turned-actor, who had posted a photo from her engagement on social media, faced the ire of Pawan fans who were unhappy about her decision to remarry. While Renu called out a few nasty messages at first, she later made her Instagram account private as the hate continued. Now the actor has quit Twitter putting out a statement explaining her decision. “I feel that there is too much negativity on Twitter. Most of the twitter accounts are anonymous and personally or professionally frustrated humans, who just like to write negative about film or political people. As I am starting a new phase of my life, I’ve decided to deactivate my twitter handle and stay away from the negativity. Thank you all who were genuine well-wishers and were kind and gentle with me in my bad phase of life (sic),” she wrote.

Earlier, Pawan Kalyan took to Twitter to congratulate Renu on her upcoming marriage. “My wholehearted wishes to Ms.Renu garu for entering a new phase of happiness. I wish and pray Almighty & the Mother Nature to bestow upon her abundant health, peace and prosperity(sic),” he wrote. But looks like the tweet hasn’t stopped the trolls.

See Pawan Kalyan’s ex-wife Renu Desai’s last Twitter post:

Renu had disclosed earlier that some of the messages were also threats to her safety and that she had to take legal action. “Some of the threats were extremely scary. There was one person who threatened to kill me if I marry again. We were forced to take police action and got the tweet deleted. it’s scary because even though it’s a virtual threat, we don’t know what the person is really capable of,” Renu had told Times Of India.

Pawan Kalyan and Renu had shared screen space in Badri and Johnny. Renu was Pawan’s second wife. The couple have a son and a daughter. They later separated ways in 2012 following which Pawan remarried. After six years, Renu has now decided to remarry keeping the identity of her fiancé as a secret.

