Renu Desai gets engaged but keeps her fiance’s identity a secret

Telugu actor Renu Desai on Sunday shared photos of her exchanging rings with an unidentified person. “Thank you all my well-wishers for the beautiful messages (sic),” she wrote, while tweeting the photos. It was clear that the photos were taken during her engagement but the identity of her soon-to-be husband remains a secret.

For some reason, Renu wants to protect her fiance from the media and fans. “My happiness is incomplete without my babies…so happy that I have both of them beside me on the day I start a happy phase of my life (sic),” read the caption on one of the photos she has tweeted. In the photo, Renu is flanked by her son Akira and daughter Aadhya. But, surprisingly the background of the photo has been blurred.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of her holding hands with a man, saying she has found love again in her life. “I went looking for love in all the wrong places. I thought, I will find it in poetry. Sometimes in candlelight dinners, most of the time in sugar coated false promises of forevers. I wanted to find love in the most obvious; rains, songs and long drives. I thought I will find it hidden in a giant bouquet of hundred roses (sic),” read the note she shared with the photo.

Renu was Pawan’s second wife. She got married to the Tollywood star in 2009 and the couple divorced in 2012. They have a son Akira and a daughter Aadhya.

It may be recalled that last year Renu had expressed her wish to marry again. Following which she received a volley of hostile reaction from fans of Pawan. She was trolled and told not to get any ideas about marrying again as she will lose “respect.”

