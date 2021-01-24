scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 24, 2021
Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 30 lakh for construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Pawan Kalyan said "it is everyone's responsibility to extend solidarity for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, the replica of such dharma."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | January 24, 2021 1:19:30 pm
Pawan Kalyan, Pawan Kalyan ayodhya donation Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of Sriram Venu's directorial Vakeel Saab. (Photo: PR Handout)

Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan has donated more than Rs 30 lakh for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Pawan, the president of Jansena Party and the youngest brother of Chiranjeevi, said in a statement, “Lord Sri Ramachandra is the replica for dharma and tolerance, sacrifice and bravery shown by him is an inspiration to all. India has withstood many attacks because of the path created by lord Sri Rama. Hence, it is everyone’s responsibility to extend solidarity for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, the replica of such dharma. I am donating rupees 30 Lakh as my part for the construction of Rama temple.”

He added, “On hearing about my donation, my personal staff members, including not only Hindus but also Muslim and Christians, have raised rupees 11,000 for the same purpose.”

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of Sriram Venu’s directorial Vakeel Saab, which is a Telugu remake of Bollywood’s Pink. He plays the role of a lawyer in the film.

The actor was last seen in Trivikram Srinivas’ action drama Agnyaathavaasi, which released in 2018.

