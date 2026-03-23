Pawan Kalyan Creative Works shuts down film rumours: no new commitments, OG2 update to come directly from actor

Just days after Ustaad Bhagat Singh hit theatres to a disappointing box office response, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, the official handle associated with actor Pawan Kalyan, posted a pointed clarification on X that cut through weeks of rumours.

“As of now, Sri Pawan Kalyan garu has not taken up any new film commitments. Speculations about ongoing projects are not accurate. At present, there are no immediate plans to commence new films. Any developments will be communicated through official channels when ready. With regard to OG2, any update will be shared by him personally at the right time,” the post on X read.

As of now, Sri @PawanKalyan garu has not taken up any new film commitments. Speculations about ongoing projects are not accurate. At present, there are no immediate plans to commence new films. Any developments will be communicated through official channels when ready. With… — Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (@PKCWoffl) March 23, 2026

Where the speculation came from

The rumour mill around Pawan Kalyan’s next move had been running at full speed for months. Reports as recently as February 2026 suggested that Pawan was set to begin a brand new project with director Surender Reddy, produced by Ram Talluri, with regular shooting expected to commence in April. That report named a director, a producer, and even a writer, Vakkantham Vamsi, and was picked up by several entertainment portals.

Separately, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works itself had tweeted in January about a meeting between Pawan Kalyan and People Media Factory producer TG Vishwa Prasad, describing it as taking forward earlier discussions on upcoming projects. That tweet was enough to set off another round of speculation about what was being planned.

Then there was OG2. After the success of They Call Him OG, director Sujeeth had confirmed that a sequel was in development, with the story set to continue in Tokyo as part of a larger cinematic universe. No timeline was given, but the confirmation alone was enough to keep fans and trade circles talking. The Creative Works post on Monday appears to be a direct response to all of this

The political reality behind the statement

None of this is happening in a vacuum. Pawan Kalyan is the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, a position that has consistently reshaped his relationship with cinema over the past two years.

Also Read: The ‘mass’ formula is broken in Telugu cinema: Why even Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh couldn’t save a dated template

He completed his three long-pending films, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, They Call Him OG, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, in roughly four months while balancing his political duties, a pace that was itself remarkable given the scale of the projects. But completing pending commitments is different from starting new ones, and the Creative Works statement makes that distinction explicit.

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Pawan Kalyan himself, during promotions for Hari Hara Veera Mallu in July 2025, had said that cinema would always be his source of income but that he did not necessarily need to act, adding that he would soon be producing films under his banner.

The timing, after Ustaad Bhagat Singh

The clarification coming in the immediate aftermath of Ustaad Bhagat Singh’s troubled opening adds a layer of context. The film collected an estimated Rs 60 crore net in its first four days, falling well short of expectations for a Pawan Kalyan release. In that environment, speculation about what comes next for the star was inevitable and loud.

The Creative Works post does not acknowledge the film’s performance. But by firmly stating that no new commitments exist and that OG2 news will come from Pawan Kalyan himself when he is ready, it signals that decisions about his film future will be made on his terms and timeline, not driven by box office pressure or industry noise.

For fans, the most closely watched line in the post is likely the last one. The specific mention of OG2, and the assurance that Pawan will personally address it at the right time, keeps the door open without making any promise. In the current moment, that is exactly the kind of careful language a statement of this nature requires.