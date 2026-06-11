Pawan Kalyan Creative Works confirms OG2 is on the table: ‘As promised, he will’

Pawan Kalyan’s production banner, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, has broken its silence on OG2, posting on X that the sequel to the 2025 crime action drama They Call Him OG is very much being planned, with discussions between the actor and director Sujeeth set to take place once the filmmaker returns from his current trip abroad.

“As promised, he will. The timing, he will let us know. Once Sujeeth returns from abroad, we will discuss,” the banner posted, tagging the director’s official handle.

As promised, he will. The timing, he will let us know. Once @Sujeethsign returns from abroad, we will discuss.#OG2 — Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (@PKCWoffl) June 11, 2026

They Call Him OG

They Call Him OG, written and directed by Sujeeth, released on September 25, 2025. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in the role of Ojas Gambheera, a retired gangster who returns to Bombay in 1993 after a decade to confront a powerful crime lord. It was produced by DVV Entertainment and earned an estimated Rs 296 crore at the box office, according to Sacnilk.

The film satisfied hardcore Pawan Kalyan fans with its stylish action treatment and his intense gangster character, though it struggled to break even theatrically. It later gained wider reach after arriving on Netflix, and strengthened the case for a sequel.

Sujeeth had originally been expected to work with Nani on Bloody Romeo, but scheduling shifts following delays on Nani’s ongoing film The Paradise led him to prioritise the OG2 script instead.

However, what makes the latest post on Pawan Kalyan Creative Works particularly significant is how quickly the tone has changed. In March 2026, just days after Ustaad Bhagat Singh completed its theatrical run, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works issued a statement clarifying that the actor had not taken up any new film commitments. “Speculations about ongoing projects are not accurate. At present, there are no immediate plans to commence new films,” the statement read. On OG2 specifically, the banner added that any update would be shared by Pawan Kalyan himself personally at the right time.

Also Read: Pawan Kalyan Creative Works shuts down film rumours: no new commitments, OG2 update to come directly from actor

That statement was widely read as a signal that Pawan Kalyan was stepping back from cinema, at least temporarily, to focus on his political responsibilities as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The latest post from the same account now suggests the conversation around OG2 has moved forward, even if a formal announcement is still some distance away.

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OG2, if and when it moves forward, would represent a return to the one combination that delivered a commercially viable result for Pawan Kalyan in recent memory.