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Pawan Kalyan confirms OG 2, Sujeeth explains an ‘iconic visual’. Watch
Pawan Kalyan's banner has confirmed that director Sujeeth and the actor are working on expanding the OG Universe, sharing a video of the two discussing the next chapter of Ojas Gambheera's story
Pawan Kalyan Creative Works confirmed on Thursday that work on the sequel to They Call Him OG is officially underway, sharing a video of director Sujeeth walking Pawan Kalyan through ideas for the next chapter of the story.
Announcing the development on X, the production house wrote, “Before the storm arrives… there’s a moment of silence. The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold. Director @SujeethSign and @PawanKalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the #OGUniverse saga.”
The clip shows Sujeeth explaining several ideas for the franchise’s expansion, including a sequence in which snow gradually turns into blood, a mysterious character referred to only as an “outsider,” and the significance of the dog that appeared alongside Pawan Kalyan’s character in the first film. Visibly invested in the discussion, Pawan Kalyan is heard responding to one sequence by calling it “going to be an iconic visual,” before telling Sujeeth at the end of the conversation, “Whatever you require from my side will be ready.”
Before the storm arrives… there’s a moment of silence.
The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold.
Director @SujeethSign and @PawanKalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the #OGUniverse saga 🌋#OG2 pic.twitter.com/pDzTwHJ6zH
— Pawan Kalyan Creative Works (@PKCWoffl) June 25, 2026
They Call Him OG released in 2025 and went on to become the biggest hit of Pawan Kalyan’s career, grossing close to Rs 300 crores worldwide. Written and directed by Sujeeth, best known earlier for Saaho, the film was set in Bombay in 1993 and followed Ojas Gambheera, a retired gangster pulled back into the underworld after a decade away to confront a crime lord named Omi. The film was produced by DVV Entertainment, with music by S Thaman in what was his fourth collaboration with the actor, a soundtrack widely credited with helping drive the film’s commercial success.
What will OG 2 be about?
The sequel marks a shift in how the franchise will be backed. Unlike the first film, OG 2 will be produced by Pawan Kalyan’s own banner, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, rather than DVV Entertainment. Reports suggest the sequel will dig into Ojas Gambheera’s past in greater depth, with some accounts pointing to a Japanese connection in his backstory that has not been explored so far. Thaman is expected to return to compose the music once again.
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However, timing remains the biggest constraint on the project. Pawan Kalyan currently serves as Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. For now, the story discussions shared this week appear to be the clearest sign yet that the OG Universe is moving from an idea floated after the first film’s success to a project that is genuinely being built out, even if fans will likely have to wait well into next year before it reaches a set.
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