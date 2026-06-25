Pawan Kalyan confirms OG 2, Sujeeth explains an ‘iconic visual’. Watch

Pawan Kalyan in a still from They Call Him OG. The actor's production banner has confirmed work is underway on a sequel

Pawan Kalyan Creative Works confirmed on Thursday that work on the sequel to They Call Him OG is officially underway, sharing a video of director Sujeeth walking Pawan Kalyan through ideas for the next chapter of the story.

Announcing the development on X, the production house wrote, “Before the storm arrives… there’s a moment of silence. The untold story of Gambheera is ready to unfold. Director @SujeethSign and @PawanKalyan Garu reunite under Pawan Kalyan Creative Works to expand the #OGUniverse saga.”

The clip shows Sujeeth explaining several ideas for the franchise’s expansion, including a sequence in which snow gradually turns into blood, a mysterious character referred to only as an “outsider,” and the significance of the dog that appeared alongside Pawan Kalyan’s character in the first film. Visibly invested in the discussion, Pawan Kalyan is heard responding to one sequence by calling it “going to be an iconic visual,” before telling Sujeeth at the end of the conversation, “Whatever you require from my side will be ready.”