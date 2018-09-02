Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: Tollywood wishes Power Star

Pawan Kalyan turns 47 today. Pawan Kalyan turns 47 today.

Power star Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 47th birthday today. Contemporaries and family members are flooding social media with wishes for the Agnyaathavaasi actor.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday Kalyan Babai . I really admire your efforts & struggle for a better society in-spite having the luxury of a comfortable life . Your sacrifice has won millions of hearts like mine . More Love and Power to you . #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan”

His brother Allu Sirish too posted his wish on Twitter. “Kalyan babai, you’ve been a big influence on me all these years. Along with millions of your fans, I respect & support you in your journey to serve the people. God is always on your side. Wishing you a very happy birthday,” the tweet read.

Happppyyyy bdayyyy @PawanKalyan garu!! May you have an amazing year 😀😀 and may u continue being an inspiration always 😊🙏 — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) September 2, 2018

Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan garu 🙏 Have a fabulous year ahead #HappyBirthdaypowerstar — Tony- Kabir Duhan Singh (@Kabirduhansingh) September 2, 2018

Happy Birthday to powerstar @PawanKalyan garu😍😍This year celebrations are quite special because by the next one you’ll be a political leader..❤❤✌️All the very best in the coming elections Big Brother:) Super success & more power to you always!❤❤#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/GGavjrBZdw — Manoj Kumar Manchu❤️ (@HeroManoj1) September 2, 2018

Happy Birthday @PawanKalyan garu… the people’s star! May this year bring you good fortune, joy and good health! — Allari Naresh (@allarinaresh) September 2, 2018

Happy birthday @PawanKalyan may the force n the power be with u..may u find deep joy n success in everything u do..Hv such fond memories of our film n the conversations we had(so sharing a still frm one of the best experiences of my life called #Agnyathavasi )love n bests always pic.twitter.com/jf57NzoZ8D — Murali Sharma (@murlisharma72) September 2, 2018

Kalyan babai, you’ve been a big influence on me all these years. Along with millions of your fans, I respect & support you in your journey to serve the people. God is always on your side. Wishing you a very happy birthday. @PawanKalyan #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan — Allu Sirish (@AlluSirish) September 2, 2018

Happy birthday to my favourite Powerstar Pawan Kalyan!! 😍☺️😘❤️#HappyBirthdaypowerstar pic.twitter.com/j5Dk9kjgcL — SreeMukhi (@MukhiSree) September 2, 2018

Started my film journey with designing

J logo for Johnny, thank you #Powerstar @PawanKalyan garu for the inspiration Where ever u are what ever u do

U are my /our fav person for ever & ever#HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/M3uU1X3c5U — Maruthi director (@DirectorMaruthi) September 2, 2018

Wishing the most lovable human, The one n only POWERSTAR @PawanKalyan garu a very Happy Birthday#HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/BXy778PSKx — Gopichand Malineni (@megopichand) September 2, 2018

Wishing a long happy life to one of the most effective and significant personalities of our generation, a true inducer of power into the youth! Happy birthday @PawanKalyan #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan — BVS Ravi (@BvsRavi) September 2, 2018

Dear Brother @PawanKalyan ✊🏻You brought the POWER to FILMS & Now POWER to PUBLIC ✊🏻 Wishing to see you in POWER ✊🏻because ‘WE’ are Always part of your PO’WE’R #HBDJanasenaniPawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/IYT0xkGXCN — Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) September 1, 2018

Happy birthday, Pawan Kalyan.

