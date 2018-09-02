Follow Us:
Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan: Tollywood wishes Power Star

Power star Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 47th birthday today. The actor-politician was showered with love by family members and Tollywood contemporaries on his special day.

Published: September 2, 2018
pawan kalyan birthday Pawan Kalyan turns 47 today.

Power star Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 47th birthday today. Contemporaries and family members are flooding social media with wishes for the Agnyaathavaasi actor.

Allu Arjun took to his Twitter and wrote, “Happy Birthday Kalyan Babai . I really admire your efforts & struggle for a better society in-spite having the luxury of a comfortable life . Your sacrifice has won millions of hearts like mine . More Love and Power to you . #HBDJanaSenaniPawanKalyan”

His brother Allu Sirish too posted his wish on Twitter. “Kalyan babai, you’ve been a big influence on me all these years. Along with millions of your fans, I respect & support you in your journey to serve the people. God is always on your side. Wishing you a very happy birthday,” the tweet read.

Check other wishes here:

Happy birthday, Pawan Kalyan.

