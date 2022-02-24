Rana Daggubatti says Pawan Kalyan belongs to ‘a different league’: ‘Bheemla Nayak helped me work with the best…’

The pre-release event for the Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer Bheemla Nayak was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. It was musical celebration of sorts, as all songs from the film were performed live on stage.

The highlight of the event was how drummer Shivamani welcomed Pawan Kalyan and the event’s chief guest KT Rama Rao (KTR), Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industry, and Commerce of Telangana onto the stage and asked them to play the drums. A new trailer for Bheemla Nayak was also unveiled by KTR.

Pawan Kalyan, from left, S Thaman, KT Rama Rao, and Shivamani. (Photo: PR Handout) Pawan Kalyan, from left, S Thaman, KT Rama Rao, and Shivamani. (Photo: PR Handout)

At the event, composer S Thaman said, “Working on an album where the songs are extremely situational and need to enhance the impact of a sequence is not easy at all. The lyricists and my musicians have given their best for Bheemla Nayak. It’s heartening to see folk musician Mogilaiah being honored with Padma Shri, and it speaks of the government’s reverence for artists. Bheemla Nayak is a mass treat you all will enjoy to the fullest.”

In his speech, Rana Daggubati spoke about the influence Pawan Kalyan has had on him, saying that he ‘belongs to a different league’. “Bheemla Nayak helped me work with the best in the business. I have completed 12 years as an actor, working in multiple languages. But, it was Pawan Kalyan who made me realize how a hero should look and behave. I may have worked with the biggest stars in the country, but Pawan Kalyan belongs to a different league.”

He added, “He is special. Thanks to his influence, you’ll see a different dimension of the actor in me after Bheemla Nayak. I have learned a lot from him. This film wouldn’t have happened without Trivikram, producers S Naga Vamsi, and Chinna Babu. Bheemla Nayak has fine actors Samyuktha Menon, Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani, and it was an honor to work with them,” he said.

Praising Pawan Kalyan, Telangana minister KTR said, “I appreciate the patience of all the crowds who’ve stayed through the event. Pawan Kalyan is a man of the masses who has a cult following and enjoys popularity second to none. I congratulate the entire team of Bheemla Nayak. I wish the best for Saagar K Chandra, who came from Nalgonda, to make a mark in the industry. We’re doing our best to ensure the upliftment of the film industry. I hope Telugu films make use of the surreal landscapes of Telangana in the times to come.”

Thanking the guests at the pre-release function, Pawan Kalyan, in his speech, said, “I am thankful to the fans from Telugu states and other parts of the country for gathering in huge numbers. I truly respect the love you have for me. Cinema has given me everything, and it is this love that has made me want to give back to society. I’m grateful to KT Rama Rao, Maganti Gopinath, Danam Nagender, and Talasani Srinivas Yadav for accepting our request to attend the pre-release event. The government is doing yeoman’s service in supporting the industry fully.”

Kalyan added, “I wholeheartedly appreciate Saagar K Chandra, who left a comfortable life in the US and worked hard to establish himself as a filmmaker. I congratulate Thaman for tapping such wonderful artists from the Telugu states for the album. The film is a battle between ego and self-respect, a conflict between a police officer and a man with a political background. Bheemla Nayak has been wonderfully adapted into Telugu by Trivikram. My co-stars Samyuktha Menon, Nithya Menen, Rana Daggubati, the crew comprising cinematographer Ravi K Chandran, and art director AS Prakash have done a commendable job. As an actor, I’ve done my bit too. Bheemla Nayak is all yours now.”

Bheemla Nayak will have a worldwide release on February 25th. With screenplay and dialogues by Trivikram, the film is helmed by Saagar K Chandra and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.