Pawan Kalyan attends son Akira Nandan’s graduation day, see viral photo featuring the family

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan attended the recently held Graduation Day ceremony of his son Akira Nandan while Renu Desai and daughter Aadya were also in attendance.

Renu Desai, on Monday night shared a photo of the family on Instagram. She wrote, “An era ends and an era begins. Proud parents of an amazing boy on his graduation day. No more getting ready for school early morning, no more worrying about the bus timing, no more rushing to get the lunch packed on time, no more tutions, no more PTM, no more school… I have told Akira that his true journey begins now and I hope he finds his own spot in the sunlight without needing the light of his parents. My little baby grew up really fast.”

Renu frequently shares the pictures and videos of Akira and Aadya on her Instagram page. They invariably go viral, thanks to fans of Pawan Kalyan.

On the work front, the actor has a period action drama Hari Hara Veeramallu, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, and the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham in his kitty.