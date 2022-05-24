scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Must Read

Pawan Kalyan attends son Akira Nandan’s graduation day, see viral photo featuring the family

As Pawan Kalyan's son Akira Nandan graduated from school, the photo of the ceremony has gone viral. Renu Desai shared the image that featured Akira with her, Pawan and Aadya.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
May 24, 2022 12:21:49 pm
Akira Nandan Graduation DayPawan Kalyan, Aadya, and Renu Desai with Akira Nandan. (Photo: renuudesai/Instagram)

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan attended the recently held Graduation Day ceremony of his son Akira Nandan while Renu Desai and daughter Aadya were also in attendance.

Renu Desai, on Monday night shared a photo of the family on Instagram. She wrote, “An era ends and an era begins. Proud parents of an amazing boy on his graduation day. No more getting ready for school early morning, no more worrying about the bus timing, no more rushing to get the lunch packed on time, no more tutions, no more PTM, no more school… I have told Akira that his true journey begins now and I hope he finds his own spot in the sunlight without needing the light of his parents. My little baby grew up really fast.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Renu frequently shares the pictures and videos of Akira and Aadya on her Instagram page. They invariably go viral, thanks to fans of Pawan Kalyan.

On the work front, the actor has a period action drama Hari Hara Veeramallu, Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh, and the Telugu remake of Vinodhaya Sitham in his kitty.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Nargis Fakhri, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone, 9 celebrity photos
Nargis Fakhri, Karisma Kapoor, Sunny Leone: 9 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 24: Latest News

Advertisement