Pawan Kalyan and Samuthirakani join forces for Vinodhaya Sitham Telugu remake

Actor-director Samuthirakani, who recently starred in big-budget films like Sarkaru Vaari Paata, RRR and Bheemla Nayak, will soon helm the Telugu remake of Tamil hit Vinodhaya Sitham. The remake will star Pawan Kalayan in the lead role.

“Yes. There is a film with Pawan Kalyan, and work on the same is going on. It’s too early to talk about the project. But very soon we will share the good news. I am a fan of Pawan Kalyan, and I have tailored the script to suit his histrionics. I will make Vinodhaya Sitham as a fan of Pawan Kalyan,” Samuthirakani told India Glitz.

Vinodhaya Sitham (2021) is a fantasy drama, directed by Samuthirakani. In the Tamil film, Samuthirakani played the role of God of Time, and rumor mills suggest that Pawan Kalyan will step into his shoes in the movie’s Telugu remake. Sai Dharam Tej is also expected to feature in the film.

Samuthirakani had earlier directed Telugu films Shambho Shiva Sambho, Jenda Pai Kapiraju and Naalo. Meanwhile, Vinodhaya Sitham will be the second film where Pawan plays the role of a god. In Gopala Gopala, the actor was seen as Lord Vishnu, Lord Narasimha and Krishna.

On the work front, Pawan Kalyan has Hari Hara Veeramallu and Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh in the pipeline.