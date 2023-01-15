Pawan Kalyan and Nandamuri Balakrishna have a ROFL moment on Unstoppable with NBK 2, watch teaser

A new teaser of Nandamuri Balakrishna‘s chat show Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 is out, and actor-politican Pawan Kalyan is all set to entertain the audience as he joins Balakrishna. The promo was released on the occasion of Sankranti and Pawan fans are eagerly waiting for the episode.

The promo showed the grand entry of Pawan with fans screaming and hooting for the actor. We also see Pawan burst out laughing when Balakrishna tells him that he wants to take his measurements. The streaming date of the episode is yet to be announced.

The caption of the teaser read, “Nimmalamga kanapade nippukonda #Pawankalyan, Raajasaniki niluvetthu nidharshanam #NBK Oke stage meeda first time kalisithe……maatala thootaalu pelalsindhe. Get ready for the craziest episode of #UnstoppableWithNBKS2.”

Nandamuri Balakrishna was recently seen in the film Veera Simha Reddy. The movie, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, amassed more than Rs. 30 crores on its opening day.

Also read | Veera Simha Reddy movie review: This Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has no soul

Prabhas also appeared in one of the episodes of Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 with Gopichand. The episode was packed with entertainment and Balakrishna also quizzed Prabhas about his marriage. When asked about his wedding, Prabhas said, “I will tell when I know it myself.”

Balakrishna then asked Gopichand, “If there was a rumour that Prabhas is dating one among them (shows pictures of Kriti Sanon and Anushka Shetty), who would you believe it is?” Gopichand said that he will not believe such rumours about Prabhas.

Unstoppable with NBK Season 2 streams on OTT platform Aha.