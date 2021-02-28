Pawan Kalyan and Krish’s film to release on Sankranthi 2022

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming film, tentatively titled PSPK 27, is all set for a release. Directed by Krish, the film will head to the theatres on Sankranthi 2022. The makers of the film tweeted, “The most awaited film of Power Star @PawanKalyan garu & our @DirKrish, #PSPK27 will be coming on Sankranthi 2022. Partying faceStar-struck. Get ready to witness the Periodic Extravaganza and Might Power Fire like never before on Big Screens.”

PSPK 27, which marks director Krish and Pawan Kalyan’s first collaboration, looks like a film based in the British-era India. On Pawan Kalyan’s birthday last year, Krish shared that the film is a memorable venture. The director thanked Pawan Kalyan for his encouragement and kindness. “We can see that the victory of this film will last forever. It is because of your encouragement and kindness. Hoping that you will continue to receive wishes from millions of people,” Krish tweeted.

Apart from PSPK 27, Pawan Kalyan has Saagar K Chandra directorial, which will see him returning as a cop. The actor is also shooting for Telugu remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum in Hyderabad. The film will see the actor sharing the screen space with Rana Daggubati.

Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab is getting ready for a theatrical release. The Boney Kapoor production venture, which is a Telugu remake of the Hindi film Pink, will release on April 9.