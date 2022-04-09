Pawan Kalyan practices martial arts in this BTS video of Hari Hara Veera Mallu, promises a great action film

Pawan Kalyan, who is basking in the success of Bheemla Nayak, has moved on to his next film, Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The shoot of the film commenced on Saturday. In a video, shared on the social media handles by the makers, Pawan Kalyan is seen practicing fight sequences. He is seen performing some martial arts moves, which has impressed his fans.

Pawan Kalyan, who enjoys the title of ‘Power Star’ among his fans, is set to amaze his well-wishes yet again. Hari Hara Veera Mallu is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. This is his first film with Pawan Kalyan. Earlier this month, the makers shared a few photos from the sets. The pictures featured the actor rehearsing under the supervision of action director Todor Lazarov.

As soon as the makers shared the video, fans poured in comments. “This is gonna be an India pride movie. Proud to be part of TFI audience,” a comment read. “The sequences of Pawan Kalyan will take this movie to the next level. Even that jumping shot is too good. Can’t wait to watch it in theatres. It will be a big blockbuster movie,” a Pawan Kalyan fan wrote.

The film depicts the life of legendary outlaw Veera Mallu. While Pawan Kalyan stars as the lead, the film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Arjun Rampal and Nargis Fakhri in pivotal roles. The story is set in the 17th century against the backdrop of the Mughal Empire.

The film was initially slated to release on Sankranti 2022. However, the release got delayed. The makers are yet to announce a new release date.

Krish’s last release was Vaishnav Tej’s Konda Polam, which received a mixed response from the audience.