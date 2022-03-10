Parvathy Thiruvothu joins Naga Chaitanya’s Dootha, Priya Bhavani Shankar shares photos: ‘Excitement level…’

Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu and Priya Bhavani Shankar will feature in Naga Chaitanya’s web series Dootha. Priya on Wednesday shared photos from the web series sets on her Instagram handle. “Fan girl moment with @par_vathy. Lots of love admiration and respect for this lady! Grinning like a stupid sheep and my excitement level is literally getting on to Chay and Vikram sir,” her caption read.

Tentatively titled Dootha, the web series marks Naga Chaitanya’s third collaboration with director Vikram K Kumar. Earlier, they had collaborated for the super hit Manam and Thank You, which is in post-production. Talking about Dootha, Naga had earlier told Indianexpress.com, “It is a supernatural thriller, and I am playing the lead with negative shades.”

Naga Chaitanya was most recently seen in Bangarraju, a sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana, and is presently available for streaming on Zee5. On the work front, apart from Thank You, he is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha.