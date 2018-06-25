Pantham trailer: Gopichand starrer packs all ingredients of a commercial film

Gopichand starrer Pantham will hit screens on July 5. Gopichand starrer Pantham will hit screens on July 5.

The trailer of Telugu actor Gopichand’s upcoming movie Pantham was released on Monday. As the tagline suggests, the protagonist fights ‘for a cause.’ While we don’t get the specifics of his mission from the trailer, we can understand it has something to do with upliftment of the poor. And it also involves the hero going after the corrupt in positions of power and their ill-gotten money.

Pantham also packs the regular ingredients of a commercial film such as a heroine, played by Mehreen Kaur, chasing the hero, duet numbers and a comedy track. And a lot of action, in which Gopichand sends bad guys flying in the air.

Pantham marks the directorial debut of screenwriter K Chakravarthy, who has penned films like Balupu, Power and Jai Lava Kusa.

“An intensive action sequence has been shot in an aluminum factory,” revealed producer Radhamohan, who is bankrolling the project.

He also added that Pantham, which means challenge, has an important social message.

“Director Chakri is making the commercial entertainer with a good message. Gopichand will be seen in a very powerful character,” he added.

Pantham is also a special film for Gopichand as it is his 25th film. The film will hit the screens on July 5.

