Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s new film goes on floors, watch teaser

Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, PVT04 stars Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela in the leads.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
June 22, 2022 3:22:20 pm
VT4Teaser poster of Panja Vaisshnav Tej starrer PVT04. (Photo: PR Handout)

Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s film was launched on Wednesday with a formal puja ceremony in Rama Naidu Studios of Hyderabad. Tentatively titled PVT04, the film promises to be a crowd-pleaser. While Sreeleela of Pelli SandaD is cast as the female lead, PVT04 also marks the directorial debut of N Srikanth Reddy.

Filmmaker Trivikram, producers S Radha Krishna and S Naga Vamsi, actor Sai Dharam Tej, director Sudheer Varma, Anaganaga Oka Raju director Kalyan attended the puja ceremony. The muhurat shot was directed by Trivikram with a clapboard sound from Sai Dharam Tej. Signifying the commencement of the film’s production, Sudheer Varma switched on the camera, and Naga Vamsi handed over the script to director Srikanth Reddy.

VT4 launch Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeleela, and Panja Vaisshnav Tej pose for the photographers at the PVT04 launch event. (Photo: PR Handout)
The makers also released a special promo, teasing the film’s theme. Vaisshnav Tej and the antagonist are seen in a war of words, that feature mythological references to Rama, Ravana, Lanka, Ayodhya, and Shiva. Judging from the accents of the hero and villain, it can be assumed that the movie is set in the Rayalaseema backdrop. The special teaser ends with Vaisshnav holding a trident with a bull in the background.

Presented by PDV Prasad, S Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya will bankroll the project. The film is slated for a Sankranthi 2023 release.

