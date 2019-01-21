Panja Vaisshnav Tej’s film launched

Production house Mythri Movie Makers started its production no. 9, in association with Sukumar Writings, on Monday. The yet-to-be-titled project marks the screen debut of actor Sai Dharam Tej’s brother Panja Vaisshnav Tej. It also marks the directorial debut of Buchi Babu Sana. The launch event was held at Rama Naidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Tollywood bigwigs such as Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Naga Babu, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej and Sukumar among others graced the event.

Chiranjeevi sounded the clapboard for the first shot. Naga Babu and Allu Arjun handed over the bound script to the team. The regular shoot of the film is going to start from the first week of March.

On the occasion, Chiranjeevi said, “I appreciate the efforts of Mythri Movie Makers in encouraging new talent. All the best to the entire team.”

Introducing Hero #PanjaVaisshnavTej and Director #BuchiBabuSana on @MythriOfficial banner in association with our @SukumarWritings.

Music by @ThisIsDSP

2009 I started my journey as an actor and the Telugu film industry has been really kind to me and taught me a lot… and in 2019 my little brother #PanjaVaisshnavTej is starting his journey into TFI…hope that he gets the same love,affection and blessings from you… 🙏🏼

Director Sukumar, who is co-producing the film, said, “I am happy to associate with Mythri Movie Makers for this film. My sincere thanks to Megastar Chiranjeevi sir for giving his inputs in developing the story. It is a story which got okayed in a single sitting, and I am quite confident that director Buchi Babu will become a great director.”

Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to score the music for the Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Manisha Raj film.