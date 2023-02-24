scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Pakistani actor Hania Amir grooves to RRR’s song Naatu Naatu, watch video

RRR's song Naatu Naatu has appealed to global audience and has been nominated for the Oscars.

Naatu NaatuPakistani actor Hania Amir grooved on the song Naatu Naatu. (Photo: Instagram/haniaheheofficial)
Pakistani actor Hania Amir grooves to RRR's song Naatu Naatu, watch video
A video of Pakistani actor Hania Amir has gone viral where she is seen dancing energetically on RRR song Naatu Naatu. Hania is seen doing the hook-step of the song effortlessly, even though she is wearing a sharara.

Also Read |Exclusive | Naatu Naatu choreographer Prem Rakshith on RRR song’s win: ‘I cried in my washroom for 1.5 hours’

Hania danced her heart out at producer Umer Mukhtar’s wedding and even though there were other performances on tracks such as Nach Di Kudi, Malhari and Ishq Tera Tadpave, Hania’s energetic performance on Naatu Naatu stole the show.

Check out the video –

 

Netizens noticed her energetic moves and comfort of dancing in the heavily embroidered sharara. A user commented, “Oh wow wow this is so good and she is so comfortable in her sneakers and carried them so well”, while another one commented, “awesome”.

Naatu Naatu, composed by MM Keeravani, has been nominated for the Oscars in the Best Music (original song) category. The ceremony will take place on March 12. The song has been choreographed by Prem Rakshith and has been creating a lot of buzz globally with its energetic dance steps. The song has been picturised on actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Prem had shared how both the actors have very different styles of dancing and he had to come up with steps on which both of them could sync.

Prem said, “They are both good dancers but the difficult thing was their style. They both had to do be synchronised and I didn’t know how to do that. We developed it all from zero. They have to match and that means that I have to give something new, which is perfect for both of them. I can’t give steps which only Charan sir would dance to and Tarak sir won’t.”

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 17:24 IST
