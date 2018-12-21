Padi Padi Leche Manasu actor Sharwanand: Hanu Raghavapudi is a brilliant filmmaker

Actor Sharwanand’s romantic drama Padi Padi Leche Manasu has hit the screens. The actor recently sat down for a chat about his latest film, director Hanu Raghavapudi and his career.

Here are the excerpts:

Q. How is Padi Padi Leche Manasu different from other love dramas in Tollywood?

Padi Padi Leche Manasu is an honest love story and the chemistry between me and Sai Pallavi is going to be the main highlight in the movie. It is the story of two individuals who fall in love and want to be together. A story about how they get separated and how many times the protagonist tries to win his love interest’s heart.

Q. What are your expectations from Padi Padi Leche Manasu?

With Prasthanam and Run Raja Run, the audience believed that I can do different characters. I am confident that viewers will feel the same with Padi Padi Leche Manasu as well. It will present a new Sharwanand in front of the audience.

Q. Director Hanu Raghavapudi’s previous outing LIE was a disaster. What convinced you to believe in him?

Hanu Raghavapudi is a good technician and I believe that he hasn’t gotten the credit that he deserves. I have never bothered about hits or flops. Hanu is a brilliant filmmaker and he is one of the best directors I have ever worked with.

Q. As an actor, how would you describe your journey till now?

There is no special planning. I don’t have any specific dream role as well because I believe in the scripts and my characters. I am very happy with the films I am doing and I wish that my future projects would also be liked by the audience.