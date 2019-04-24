Maharshi song Padara Padara: Mahesh Babu plays the saviour of distressed farmers

Mahesh Babu on Wednesday unveiled a new song from his upcoming film Maharshi. Titled Padara Padara, it is the fourth track to be released from the movie’s album, which is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

The lyrical video suggests that Padara Padara is likely to be a montage song of Mahesh Babu’s Rishi Kumar getting his hands dirty by ploughing the fields. The song filled with motivational lyrics, penned by Vamshi Paidipally, Hari and Solomon, celebrates the farmers and projects Rishi as their saviour.

The teaser that was released earlier suggested that Maharshi would be a generic Mahesh Babu film, following a set of rules that is meant to satisfy the star’s fanbase. Going by the teaser, he plays an ambitious young graduate, who sets out to prove his critics wrong. The teaser also promised plenty of Mahesh Babu-ism.

Maharshi is Mahesh’s first collaboration with Vamsi Paidipally, who has films like Munna, Yevadu AND Oopiri to his credit. The upcoming potboiler also stars Pooja Hegde, Meenakshi Dixit, Sonal Chauhan, Allari Naresh, Jagapathi Babu and Rajendra Prasad among others.

It will hit the screens worldwide on May 9.