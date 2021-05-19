‘Our country is at war with Covid-19’: Jr NTR appeals to fans not to celebrate his birthday this year

Jr NTR on Wednesday has appealed to his fans not to celebrate his birthday on May 20 as “our country is at war with Covid-19.” He urged them to “support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need” amid the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement, titled A Humble Appeal, Tarak said, “My dear fans, a big thank you to each and everyone of you. I have seen your messages, your videos, and your good wishes. Your prayers have kept me going and I am indebted to you all for this love. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon.

“Every year, the affection shown by you on the occasion of my birthday is something I truly cherish. But in these challenging times, the biggest gift you can give me is to stay home and follow local lockdown rules.”

He further said, “Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need.”

A humble appeal 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/vzEtODgtEf — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 19, 2021

NTR urged his fans to take care of their family and loved ones in these pandemic times and added, “Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need. When all this is over and the war on Covid-19 is won, we shall celebrate together. Wear a mask. Stay at home. Jai Hind.”

The Aravindha Sametha Veera Raghava star is presently recovering from his Covid-19 diagnosis. He currently has SS Rajamouli’s RRR in his kitty. After that, he will be collaborating with directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel.