Ori Devuda: Venkatesh steps into Vijay Sethupathi’s shoes in Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule

Venkatesh fans were in for a treat on Wednesday as the makers of upcoming Telugu film Ori Devuda released a surprise video for them. In the short glimpse from the film, Venkatesh is seen taking on the role of God, which was played by actor Vijay Sethupati in the Tamil original Oh My Kadavule.

The teaser starts with the camera following a golden butterfly, which eventually enters what looks like a library, and disappears into a book. The same book is picked by Venkatesh, who seems to know what to expect next. Vishwak Sen enters a room with Rahul Ramakrishna as Venkatesh is waiting for him with the book in his hand. Venkatesh looks dapper in the black suit.

Check out the first glimpse of Ori Devuda:

Ori Devuda’s motion poster, featuring Mithila Palkar and Vishwak Sen, was released earlier and received a positive response. The film is directed by Ashwath Marimuthi and produced by PVP Cinemas and Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

Oh My Kadavule, also helmed by Marimuthi, starred Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh and Vani Bhojan. The film’s plot revolves around a man who is given a chance to go back in time and change his actions but with a hefty price to pay.