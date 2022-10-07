Ori Devuda trailer: Venkatesh, Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar film is a story about second chances

Actor Vishwak Sen will be seen going through a roller coaster ride as he explains his marital troubles to God himself in the upcoming Telugu comedy film Ori Devuda. The trailer of the movie was released on Friday.

Ori Devuda’s trailer is entertaining as Vishwak’s character is seen explaining his marital problems to God, who then gives him a second chance to make different choices in life but at a very hefty price. The film also features a cameo appearance by filmmaker Puri Jagannath.

Ori Devuda is the Telugu remake of Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. The original movie starred Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh.

Check out the trailer:

Ori Devuda is directed by Ashwath Marimuthi, who also helmed the original Tamil movie. The film, produced by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations, also stars Mithila Palkar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Asha Bhat and Murali Sharma. It is slated to release in theatres on October 21.