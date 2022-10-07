scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Ori Devuda trailer: Venkatesh, Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar film is a story about second chances

The trailer of romantic comedy Ori Devuda, starring Venkatesh, Vishwak Sen and Mithila Palkar, was released on Friday.

Ori DevudaOri Devuda is helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu.

Actor Vishwak Sen will be seen going through a roller coaster ride as he explains his marital troubles to God himself in the upcoming Telugu comedy film Ori Devuda. The trailer of the movie was released on Friday.

Ori Devuda’s trailer is entertaining as Vishwak’s character is seen explaining his marital problems to God, who then gives him a second chance to make different choices in life but at a very hefty price. The film also features a cameo appearance by filmmaker Puri Jagannath.

Read More |Ori Devuda: Venkatesh steps into Vijay Sethupathi’s shoes in Telugu remake of Oh My Kadavule

Ori Devuda is the Telugu remake of Tamil film Oh My Kadavule. The original movie starred Vijay Sethupathi, Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh.

Check out the trailer:

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

Ori Devuda is directed by Ashwath Marimuthi, who also helmed the original Tamil movie. The film, produced by PVP Cinema and Sri Venkateswara Creations, also stars Mithila Palkar, Rahul Ramakrishna, Asha Bhat and Murali Sharma. It is slated to release in theatres on October 21.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-10-2022 at 10:05:02 pm
Next Story

Mumbai beautification project: BMC to procure multi-utility e-vehicles to wash streets, footpaths

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

RAM SETU 1200
Akshay Kumar gives a peep at Ram Setu
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement