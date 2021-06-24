On Vijayashanthi’s birthday, 6 powerful movies which established her as ‘Lady Amitabh’

As actor Vijayashanthi celebrates her birthday today, her fans and colleagues are wishing her on social media. The actor made her acting debut in Telugu films at the age of 14 with Khiladi Krishnudu and got her first big breakthrough with Neti Bharatam. In her film career spanning over 40 years, she acted in more than 180 films across genres. At the peak of her career, she was called Lady Amitabh for her angry young woman roles. She was last seen in the Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020).

On the occasion of Vijayashanthi’s birthday, we bring you six of her most powerful movies that you can binge-watch.

Neti Bharatam (1983)

Vijayashanthi’s first collaboration with director T Krishna promoted liberal ideas. The movie was a musical hit and a breakthrough one for Vijayashanthi. Besides critical reception, the film bagged three state Nandi awards in Best Feature Film, Best Music, and Best Supporting Actor categories. The movie is available for streaming on YouTube.

Pratighatana (1985)

In the movie, Vijayashanthi is seen fighting corruption and the criminalization of politics. Directed by T Krishna, Pratighatana won three state Nandi awards in Best Actress, Best Villain, and Best Female Playback Singer categories. “Ee Dhuryodhana” song sung by S Janaki is still remembered. You can stream this movie on ETV WIN.

Vandemataram (1985)

Directed by T Krishna, the movie marked the acting debut of Rajasekhar in Telugu. The film’s story revolves around the themes of political rivalries, crime, religion, and regionalism in rural India, and emphasises on development of rural India.The movie was a super hit at the box office. You can watch it on YouTube.

Repati Pourulu (1986)

A brainchild of director T Krishna and starring Vijayashanthi and Rajasekhar, the film won state Nandi awards for Best Feature Film and Best Supporting Actor. The movie is available on the YouTube channel of Shalimar Telugu for streaming.

Karthavyam (1990)

Karthavyam is the movie that established Vijayashanthi as the female version of Amitabh Bachchan. The movie showcased her acting prowess and brought her a National Award for Best Actress and a state Nandi Award for Best Actress. The film’s story is loosely based on the life of IPS officer Kiran Bedi, and shows a woman cop fighting crime and injustice. Watch this film on Amazon Prime Video.

Osey Ramulamma (1997)

This Dasari Narayana Rao directorial was a blockbuster and a trendsetter, which tells the story of a woman Ramulamma’s (Vijayashanthi) struggle against feudal and landlord systems and atrocities against women. The film songs, composed by Vandemataram Srinivas, are hummed even today for their catchy tunes and satirical lyrics. Watch this movie on Sun NXT.