On Sharwanand’s birthday, a look at his hits and misses

Sharwanand has much to look forward to. The actor who is celebrating his 37th birthday today will see the release of his social drama Sreekaram on March 11.

The actor who started small, playing bit roles, has graduated to playing the lead. However, Sharwanand has always aimed to prove himself as a good actor, and never aspired just for stardom. His filmography is a proof of that.

While he was seen as one of the leads in the musical hit Yuvasena (2004), he was also seen playing a supporting role in movies such as Gowri (2004) and Shankar Dada MBBS (2004). Sankranthi and Lakshmi also saw him in roles that were author-backed but not the lead. With each film, he became the better version of himself as an actor. In the same year, he made a mark with his performance in Vennela.

In 2006, he mesmerized the audience with his performance in Amma Cheppindi. Sharwa’s acting as a youngster with child-like behaviour proved his versatility. Even though the film was a debacle at the box office, his screen presence was appreciated. His 2008 release Gamyam established him as an actor to look out for. This Krish Jagarlamudi directorial got approval from the critics and audience alike.



The critically acclaimed Prasthanam (2010), and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju (2015) proved that he could portray mature characters and made him the powerhouse that he is today.

His rom-coms Run Raja Run (2014), Express Raja (2016), and Mahanubhavudu (2017) showed he is equally comfortable in comic roles. All these films turned out to be the successes at the ticket-windows, thus making him a complete actor.



However, films such as Ranarangam (2019) and Jaanu (2020) got him criticism too. But, he was quick to learn from his mistakes. At present, Sharwanand is doing an action-love drama Maha Samudram and a Telugu-Tamil bilingual project.