On Samantha Akkineni’s birthday, her 5 most memorable performances

Samantha Akkineni is not just an actor anymore. Today, she is a multifaceted personality with a great star value. As she gets ready to debut in Hindi cinema with the second season of The Family Man, it is time to take a dive into her existing body of work. So, on her birthday today, here we bring you her five best performances on the big screen.

Oh! Baby (2019)

This BV Nandini Reddy directorial is a remake of the South Korean hit movie Miss Granny. The film tells the story of an aged woman named Baby, whose soul magically gets trapped in a young woman’s body (Samantha). In the movie, Samantha’s antics as a young woman with orthodox thoughts are super fun to watch from the word go. Her performance received unanimous praise from the critics and the audience alike.

Majili (2019)

Majili is the fourth outing of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya after Manam, Autonagar Surya, and Ye Maaya Chesave. In the film, Samantha portrayed a character named Sravani, a working woman who has immense love for her husband Poorna (Naga Chaitanya). Samantha’s performance as a woman who tries to change her husband was appreciated.

Rangasthalam (2018)

Sam’s character from this movie remains a unique one. Her performance as Ramalakshmi, a village belle, is a treat to watch indeed. It shows her commitment to choose diverse roles.

A Aa (2016)

A Aa – Anasuya Ramalingam Aanand Vihari is Samantha’s third collaboration with director Trivikram. In the film, she got an author-backed role that differs from the routine heroine tracks in contemporary Telugu dramas. If not for Samantha, the film would have been a routine fare instead of the entertaining and impactful drama.



Ye Maaya Chesave (2010)

For any heroine, especially in Telugu cinema, it is rare to get a role that gives a solid scope to perform during their debut. Samantha’s first movie, a Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial Ye Maaya Chesave gave her that rare opportunity. Her acting as Jessie is remembered to this day.