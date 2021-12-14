On Rana Daggubati’s birthday, rousing Virataparvam teaser released

On Rana Daggubati’s birthday today, the makers of his upcoming revolutionary love drama Virataparvam unveiled a special teaser titled Voice of Ravanna. Sharing a teaser on social media, the film’s director Venu Udugula wrote, “He is the fist that people tighten. He is the forest in olive green dress. He is the sky who got weaponized. Aranya alias Ravanna. Presenting The Voice Of Ravanna from #VirataParvam (sic).”

His co-star Sai Pallavi wrote, “Happy Birthday @RanaDaggubati Garu. You’ll never cease to amaze us with the roles you pick and the vision you have for cinema! Here it is, The voice of Ravanna!”

The Voice of Ravanna sees Rana Daggubati in a Maoist avatar and echoes the character’s notion of looking at the feudalistic society. The visuals give a sneak peek into the emotional yet revolutionary path of Ravanna. In the teaser, Sai Pallavi is seen as a village belle who becomes an admirer of Ravanna’s poetry and embarks on a journey to find and express her love for him.

Rana says in the teaser, “Rest your hopes of change until the reign of the oppressors’ end. The battle against the enemies of equality fuels our revolution. Rise and revolt. Let your footsteps strike like thunderbolts. Unveil the courage that fills your heart. Rise and revolt. Be the sun that swallows the darkness, light up our lands and lives. Let’s relieve the burden of tired, slouched backs and sing the songs of revolution. Rise and Revolt. How long will you stand at the doorsteps of your oppressors like guard dogs that protect their plunder? How much longer? Rise and revolt.”

With the new teaser, the makers also confirmed that the trailer for the film will be out on Sankranthi. Bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner, Virataparvam stars Priyamani, Nivetha Pethuraj, Nandita Das, and Naveen Chandra in other vital roles. Dani Salo and Divakar Mani handled the cinematography, while Suresh Bobbili composed the music for the project.