On Prabhas’ birthday, 5 action films of the Baahubali actor before he became India’s darling

Before Prabhas burst on screens across India in the spectacle called Baahubali, no one would have believed that a pan-Indian hero would emerge from South. Yes, there were Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal and Mammootty but they were happy in their respective comfort zones. Even when they stepped out, it was for a film or two, and mostly they were multi-starrers with actors from Hindi cinema doing some heavy lifting. Prabhas changed that altogether.

Baahubali was followed by its sequel, and then came Saaho. If you set aside the film’s critical response which was lukewarm at best, it did attract audiences to theatres and largely in Hindi heartland. And he has even bigger films in the offing — Om Raut’s Adipurush where he is playing Lord Ram to Saif Ali Khan’s Raavan, high-octane Salaar, a sci-fi film opposite Deepika Padukone and the romantic drama Radhe Shyam.

Prabhas had the hit formula figured out much before Baahubali, when most of his films were pure masala potboilers, highly charged with action and emotions. While a few turned out to be the instant hits in the cinema halls, the remaining managed to secure a name for themselves with time. On his birthday, here we bring you five of his best actioners that you can binge-watch.

Mirchi (2013)

The movie marked the directorial debut of ace director Koratala Siva. It deals with the rivalry between two groups in which one exhibits a thirst for bloodshed while the other wishes to establish peace. The movie sees Prabhas as the protagonist named Jai. The action in the film is still remembered by the audience. You can stream this movie on the YouTube channel of SriBalajiMovies and the Disney Plus Hotstar app.

Rebel (2012)

This Raghava Lawrence directorial is a stylish action entertainer that presents Prabhas in a full-on-action role. Although the film was a flop at the box office due to the lack of a solid storyline, it was the action choreography that brought mass appeal to the narrative and satiated the lovers of the genre. Stream this action saga on SriBalajiMovies’ YouTube channel and Sun NXT app.

Billa (2009)

Billa was a remake of the cult Hindi film Don and is its second adaptation in Telugu after Yugandhar (1979). While the title was retained from the Tamil version of Ajith Kumar-starrer Billa, the film’s director Meher Ramesh had tweaked the original story. The movie presents Prabhas in the double role – an underworld don named Billa and a petty thief Ranga. Watch this film on the YouTube channel of Shalimar Telugu and Hindi Movies. You can also stream this film on the Sun NXT app.

Bujjigadu (2008)

This film marked the first time collaboration of director Puri Jagannadh with Prabhas. It sees Prabhas as a hoodlum with a heart of gold who struggles to meet his love interest. This film completely changed the expectations of his fans, who largely watched his films for action till then. His dialogue delivery in the movie started a trend, courtesy of Puri Jagannadh. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Chatrapathi (2005)

Chatrapathi was the first film to have showcased the mass appeal of Prabhas on the big screens. Marking his first collaborative work with director SS Rajamouli, the movie emerged as the biggest commercial hit in the early days of Prabhas’s career after Varsham. The plot of the movie revolves around a refugee evolving into a gangster with good deeds. The action choreography by Peter Hein in the movie is pure art. The film is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Happy birthday Prabhas!