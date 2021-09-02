Pawan Kalyan turns 50: Tholiprema to Thammudu, memorable 90’s hits from the Power Star

Actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan celebrates his 50th birthday today. Marking the special occasion, his fans and celebrities have flooded him with warm wishes on social media. Fondly known as Power Star among his diehard fans, the actor made his debut as a solo hero with Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi in 1996 and carved a niche for himself with superhits such as Tholiprema, Badri, Kushi, Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, to name a few. He belongs to the class of actors who manage to remain a favourite among fans, regardless of the box office results. In fact, Pawan still retained his stardom, despite delivering consecutive flops for eight years.

Apart from his acting style and trademark antics, Pawan Kalyan has delivered hits that still remain family entertainers, especially his films from the 90s. On his birthday, here’s looking at the films that his fans still enjoy, even today.

Gokulamlo Seeta (1997)

Directed by Muthyala Subbaiah, Gokulamlo Seeta was Pawan’s second film. It was a remake of the Tamil hit Gokulathil Seethai and narrates the story of a spoilt man and how he chooses to reform himself as well as win the heart of his love interest. The film, supported by strong characters and memorable music, emerged as a hit.

Suswagatham (1997)

Suswagatham is a Telugu remake of Vijay’s Tamil hit Love Today. While most romantic dramas are known for their depiction and glorification of sacrifices, this Bhimaneni Srinivasa Rao directorial focuses on the value and place of love in one’s life and what it takes to realise it. The performances by Pawan Kalyan, Raghuvaran, and Prakash Raj received glowing praise.

Tholiprema (1998)

Tholiprema deals with a theme of love in conjunction with goals, instead of the tried-and-tested formula, love versus life goals. Owing to Deva’s musical compositions and Pawan Kalyan’s performance, the film did leave an impact on fans, and it was also the first major commercial breakthrough in Pawan’s career.

Thammudu (1999)

Directed by PA Arun Prasad, Thammudu revolves around boxing and presented Pawan in a stylish makeover with his trademark antics. This combat genre movie used the actor’s strengths to the fullest. The music by Ramana Gogula also propelled the movie to become a box-office blockbuster. In the film, the star played the character of a middle-class college-goer, who is neer-do-well, but later finds the purpose of his life and emerges as a champion in boxing.

Happy birthday Pawan Kalyan!