On NT Rama Rao’s birthday, 6 of his all-time classics for you to watch

On the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of legendary actor and the former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao on Friday, his family and friends remembered him on social media. While the Nandamuri family visits NTR Ghat to pay tribute to him every year on the day, they broke from tradition this year due to Covid-19.

Remembering his grandfather, Telugu superstar Jr NTR tweeted, “Touch our hearts once more Grandpa.”

Actor-producer Nandamuri Kalyanram remembered his grandfather with a tweet in Telugu. It loosely translates, “You are our fame, you are our glory.. great persona, our tributes to you. #joharntr.”

Nara Rohith wrote, “On the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary, I pay tribute to that great man. #LegendaryNTRJayanthi.”

NT Rama Rao’s contributions to Telugu cinema are unmatchable. On the occasion of his birth anniversary, we bring you a listicle of his memorable films that you can watch on streaming services.

Pathala Bharavi (1951)

A classic, this fantasy drama was directed by Kadiri Venkata Reddy. Great fun to watch for the trick photography used in it, it starred NTR as Thota Ramudu while SV Ranga Rao played a sorcerer. K Malathi was the female lead. Ghantasala composed the tunes for the movie. Evergreen classics “Kalavaramaye” and “Prema Kosamai Valalo Padene” are from this movie only.

The movie is available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video and ETV WIN.

Missamma (1955)

Missamma is a classic social drama, which is relatable even today. Directed by great director LV Prasad, the movie has NTR, Savitri, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Jamuna in the lead roles. The film is a light-hearted comedy yet impactful. The movie has songs composed by Saluri Rajeswara Rao and its album includes chartbusters such as “Adavari Matalaku Arthale Verule,” “Brindavanamadi Andaridi,” and “Ravoyi Chandamama”.

Stream this film on ETV WIN or Amazon Prime Video.

Mayabazar (1957)

Helmed by Kadiri Venkata Reddy, this film is an epic take on Mahabharata. Even though the Pandavas are the main focus of the film, they are never shown. Besides the comedy part of the movie, the film’s music track composed by legendary Ghantasala is pure magic. While NTR played the character of Sri Krishna, SV Ranga Rao essayed Ghatotkacha and Akkineni Nageswara Rao and Savitri portrayed Abhimanyu and Sasirekha’s roles respectively.

You can stream this classic on ETV WIN and Amazon Prime Video.

Bhookailas (1958)

This K Shankar directorial presents NTR in the character of Ravana and its story revolves around the demon king worshipping lord Shiva to attain Atma Lingam. NTR’s performance as Ravana is so impeccable that it is even remembered today.

The film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Gundamma Katha (1962)

Another cult hit that starred the winning combination of NTR, ANR, Savitri, and Jamuna, it was directed by Kamalakara Kameswara Rao. Legendary actress Suryakantam is the main attraction of the movie. The film is available on Amazon Prime and ETV WIN.

Daana Veera Sura Karna (1977)

Directed and produced by NTR himself, this epic presents Mahabharata from Karna’s point of view. NTR played triple roles – those of Sri Krishna, Karna, and Suyodhana. This film was a hit and the dialogues delivered by NTR in Suyodhana’s role are so popular that they are even remembered today.