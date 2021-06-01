scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 01, 2021
On Nikhil Siddhartha’s birthday, 18 Pages reveals its intriguing first look

Marking the 36th birthday of actor Nikhil Siddhartha, the makers of 18 Pages movie released its first look.

Written by Gabbeta Ranjith Kumar | Hyderabad |
June 1, 2021 1:59:32 pm
Nikhil Siddhartha's 18 PagesFirst look poster of Nikhil Siddhartha-starrer 18 Pages. (Photo: PR Handout)

On the occasion of actor Nikhil Siddhartha’s birthday today, the makers of 18 Pages unveiled the film’s first look. Film’s lead Anupama Parameswaran also took to Twitter to share the first look.

Anupama captioned the first look in Telugu and it loosely translates to, “My name is Nandini. I like writing on paper rather than typing letters on mobile. The characters that are typed do not have emotions and are the same no matter who typed them. But every letter written has a feeling. It will have your signature on it. For some reason it’s good to say this. #18PagesFirstLook.”

On the first look poster, Nikhil Siddhartha’s eyes are covered with a paper, while Anupama Parameswaran is seen writing on it. However, the first look of 18 Pages doesn’t reveal much about the film’s plot.

Directed by Palnati Surya Pratap of Kumari 21F fame, 18 Pages has the story and screenplay from ace director Sukumar, and Bunny Vas is the producer. Gopi Sundar is the music director for this project.

On the work front, Nikhil will next be seen in Karthikeya 2. Jointly produced by People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts, this Chandoo Mondeti directorial has completed 23-days of the shoot so far. The makers are planning to finish the filming by August-end once situation in the country normalises.

Karthikeya 2 is an adventure thriller set in Dwaraka. Anupama Parameswaran is the female lead of the movie.

