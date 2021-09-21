On Krithi Shetty’s birthday, Nani unveils her first look from Shyam Singha Roy

Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame celebrated her 18th birthday today, and it will remain a special birthday for many reasons. The actor currently has five Telugu movies in her kitty, and the makers of her films took to social media to share special wishes on the occasion of her birthday.

The makers of Shyam Singha Roy wished Krithi by unveiling her first look from the movie. Sharing the first look video on social media, Nani wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday @IamKrithiShetty. Team #ShyamSinghaRoy.”

Krithi Shetty plays the female lead in Ram Pothineni’s RaPo19. Calling her “whistle”, Pothineni posted on Twitter, “Happy birthday Whistle @IamKrithiShetty!! Have a great one.. Love.. #RAPO.”

The team of Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali (AGMC) celebrated Krithi’s birthday by cutting a cake on the sets of the film. The movie’s lead actor Sudheer Babu wrote on Twitter, “Many many happy returns of the day @IamKrithiShetty. Wishing you luck and good health. I’m sure that #AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali will be a wonderful experience for you & you will be left with memories to cherish forever. Stay safe & blessed always!!”

Krithi Shetty also has Bagarraju with Naga Chaitanya and Macherla Niyojagavargam with Nithiin in the pipeline.