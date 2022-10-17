On Keerthy Suresh’s birthday, Nani reveals her look as Vennala in Dasara

Actor-producer Nani on Monday revealed the character of Keerthy Suresh in his upcoming movie Dasara. The character poster was shared to mark the birthday celebrations of Keerthy, who turned 30 today. “Vennala is not just a name. It’s an emotion Happy birthday to our chitthu chitthula bomma (sic),” Nani tweeted while sharing the poster.

The poster shows Keerthy’s Vennala in a jubilant mood as she dances in what appears to be her wedding dress. Dasara is Keerthy’s second collaboration with Nani after the 2017 film Nenu Local.

Nani is quite upbeat about Dasara and he’s giving the movie a wide release across the country. The film will release in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi also. The star seems to be hoping that this film will end his rough patch at the box office. Nani’s last two films, Shyam Singha Roy and Ante Sundaraniki failed to make a dent at the box office, despite getting good reviews.

— Nani (@NameisNani) October 17, 2022

The tone and texture of Dasara, however, seem very different from a typical Nani movie. The actor has ditched his boy-next-door charm and embraced a rugged look for this film. In an interview earlier, Nani had described this film as “a pure raw, rustic, and adrenaline-rush of a film set in Telangana.”

Dasara marks the directorial debut of Srikanth Odela, who had earlier assisted ace filmmaker Sukumar. A teaser that was released earlier suggested that the film tells the tale of a revolt led by a working-class man. It’s safe to say that Nani’s character Dharani will be the face of that revolt.