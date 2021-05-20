On Jr NTR’s birthday, six films that are remembered for his powerhouse dialogues

Apart from RRR, Jr NTR lined up two more projects with Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel. (Photo: Twitter/YuvasudhaArts)

Jr NTR has requested his fans not to celebrate his 38th birthday today as India deals with a surge in the Covid-19 cases. A new poster from RRR, Ranam Raudram Rudhiram, was released on the occasion of his birthday. The actor plays tribal leader Komaram Bheem in the SS Rajamouli film.

After RRR, he will be teaming up with Siva Koratala for NTR30 and Prashanth Neel of KGF fame for NTR31. Soon, he will also be hosting Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu, the Telugu version of the popular television series – Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Today, Tarak enjoys a massive fan following, with his films doing blockbuster business. However, the success has not come easy with Tarak seeing an equal number of hits and flops. He started his film career as a hero with Ninnu Choodalani in 2001, and delivered a hit the same year with Student No.1, which also marked the directorial debut of SS Rajamouli. NTR’s first mass hit was actioner Aadi (2002).

In 2003, his second collaboration with Rajamouli, Simhadri hit the theatres and was received well by audiences. However, from 2004 to 2006, he saw six releases and they turned out to be debacles. He came together with Rajamouli for the third time for Yamadonga in 2007, which not only became a superhit but also presented him in a new avatar.

It was a checkered path for Jr NTR after that. It was only with 2015’s Temper that he bounced back, and has not faltered since.

While Tarak is known for his performance and dance moves, he is often applauded for his dialogue delivery. He has a staggering command of the language, which helps in making the dialogues so memorable. On the occasion of his birthday, we bring you six films with powerful dialogues.

Aadi (2002)

The film marked the directorial debut of VV Vinayak. Aadi went on to become a blockbuster, and gave a mass image to Jr NTR. While the first half of the movie is entertaining, the second half is remembered for Tarak’s performance and his dialogues.

Samba (2004)

Samba is also a VV Vinayak directorial. This film showed the actor as a man who provides free education to the unprivileged. His high-voltage performance gives you goosebumps, especially his confrontation scenes with Prakash Raj.

Rakhi (2006)

This Jr NTR-starrer is rich in emotions. If not for Tarak’s action, this film would have had a poor performance at the ticket windows. Directed by Krishna Vamsi, the movie proved how versatile NTR can be. From his dialogues about the Indian railways to the climactic courtroom drama, it was Tarak’s vehicle all the way.

Yamadonga (2007)

Yamadonga marked the third collaboration of NTR with director SS Rajamouli. The film brought a new NTR altogether to his fans. Tarak’s dialogues, while he was in the avatar of Yamraj, are still remembered.

Baadshah (2013)

Helmed by Srinu Vaitla, the movie has Jr NTR in the lead character with two different variations. While one presents his comic side, the other shows him in a routine serious avatar. The comedy scenes between Tarak and Brahmanandam are a laugh-riot to watch indeed.

Temper (2015)

When it comes to portraying the emotional scenes, NTR stands apart. This Puri Jagannadh film came to him when Tarak was struggling to get a solid hit at the box office, and it fulfilled his thirst for success. The movie presented a new kind of NTR, and in each scene, he elevated himself like never before with his theatrics. His drama in the court scene of the climax part emerged as one of his best performances till date.