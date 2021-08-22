On Chiranjeevi’s birthday, 12 of his best songs that made him ‘King of Dance’

Born Konidela Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, Chiranjeevi’s success story has spanned over decades. To most of his admirers, he is a megastar, their annayya (elder brother) and Chiru. Despite his stardom, he remains humble and continues to inspire the new generation with his cinematic and philanthropic work.

Chiranjeevi began his acting career with Punadirallu in 1978, but Pranam Khareedu turned out to be the first film that released in theatres. Manavoori Pandavulu (1978) brought him recognition as an actor. He experimented with his image with films such as Idi Katha Kaadu (1979), Mosagadu (1980), Rani Kasula Rangamma (1981) and Nyayam Kavali (1981). Intlo Ramayya Veedhilo Krishnayya (1982), Subhalekha (1982) and Patnam Vachina Pativrathalu (1982) cemented his position.

With A Kodandarami Reddy directorial Khaidi (1983), Chiranjeevi received his first major commercial breakthrough and gained stardom. Over the years, with his films such as Challenge (1984), Swayamkrushi (1987), Yamudiki Mogudu (1988), Rudraveena (1988), Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990), Kondaveeti Donga (1990), Kodamasimham (1990), Gang Leader (1991), Mutha Mestri (1993), Hitler (1997), Bavagaru Bagunnara? (1998), Choodalani Vundi (1998), Indra (2002), Tagore (2003) and Shankar Dada MBBS (2004) catapulted him to unmatchable stardom.

However, back-to-back debacles such as Mechanic Alludu (1993), SP Parasuram (1994), Big Boss (1995), and Rikshavodu (1995) halted his success streak at the box office for a while.

After 2007, he embarked on a political journey that led to a 10-year hiatus from movies. In 2017, he resumed his cinematic innings with Khaidi No. 150. and later acted in period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019). Not just his acting chops, he is equally well known for his dance moves.

On the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s 66th birthday, we bring you 12 of his most successful dance videos.

Navvindi Mallechendu song – Abhilasha (1983)

Merupula La La song – Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu (1989)

Padaharella Vayasu song – Lankeshwarudu (1989)

Abbanee Tiyyani Debba song – Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990)

Star Star Mega Star song – Kodama Simham (1990)

Vana Vana Velluvaye song – Gang Leader (1991)

Bangaru Kodipetta song – Gharana Mogudu (1992)

Ee Petaku Nene Mestri – Mutha Mestri (1993)

Nadaka Kalisina Navarathri song – Hitler (1997)

Ramma Chilakamma song – Choodalani Vundi (1998)

Dayi Dayi Damma song – Indra (2002)

Ammadu Lets Do Kummudu song – Khaidi No. 150 (2017)

Happy Birthday Chiranjeevi!