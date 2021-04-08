On Akhil Akkineni’s birthday, the first look of Agent unveiled

Marking the birthday of Akhil Akkineni, the makers of Akhil5 unveiled the title and first look of the film on Thursday. The movie, which is the first time collaboration between Akhil and director Surender Reddy of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy fame is titled, Agent.

Anil Sunkara and Surender Reddy are bankrolling the project under the banners, AK Entertainments and Surrender 2 Cinema.

Wishing Akhil a happy birthday, Anil Sunkara took to his Twitter handle to share the first look of his production. “‘A’ura + ‘S’tyle = ‘A’ttitude of our ‘A’GENT. Happy birthday to dear @AkhilAkkineni8. Its a pleasure to start working with you. Wishing you the best of the best year ahead. All the best to our #Agent team @DirSurender @VamsiVakkantham #Akhil5FirstLook #AgentFirstlook,” he captioned it.

Happy birthday to dear @AkhilAkkineni8 . Its a pleasure to start working with you. Wishing you the best of the best year ahead. All the best to our #Agent team @DirSurender @VamsiVakkantham #Akhil5FirstLook #AgentFirstlook pic.twitter.com/pD0aw1bNjr — Anil Sunkara (@AnilSunkara1) April 8, 2021

Akhil Akkineni, who seems to be thrilled with the first look of Agent, tweeted, “PRESENTING TO YOU A NEW ME. Crafted by the man himself, Mr @DirSurender! Thank you sir, I officially surrender to Surender. A big thank you to my dynamic producer @AnilSunkara1 garu as well. AGENT Loading.”

“Happy to be working with a high quality technical team. Let’s create some magic together!! @MusicThaman #VakkanthamVamsi #SakshiVaidya #RagulDharuman #AvinashKolla @NavinNooli,” he added in another tweet.

Going by the first look poster of Agent, it looks like Akhil beefed up for the title role. He is seen in a completely new dapper avatar. He plays a spy in the movie.

Agent film recently had its formal launch with a puja ceremony in a hush-hush affair. The filming for this actioner will commence from April 11, for a 24th December release.



The spy thriller has been written by Vakkantham Vamsi, and S Thaman is on board for music. Ragul Herian Dharuman is taking care of cinematography, while Navin Nooli is the editor for this project. The female lead is yet to be announced.

Akhil’s upcoming love drama, Most Eligible Bachelor, is scheduled to release on June 19.