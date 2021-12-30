Oke Oka Jeevitham teaser: Sharwanand’s film promises time travel and nostalgia

The teaser of Oke Oka Jeevitham was unveiled by actor Suriya on Wednesday. The bilingual film will release in Tamil with Kanam as its title. Suriya wrote, “Here’re the Teasers of #OkeOkaJeevitham #Kanam.”

Judging from the teaser, the film seems to be inspired by Hollywood’s Back To The Future trilogy and time travel. However, the 90-second teaser is rooted in Indian sensibilities and takes us back to the 90s India.

The teaser begins with a scientist (Nassar) saying how people may be surprised by a time machine but it actually works. Later, the teaser’s focus shifts to the protagonist and his team’s plan to travel back in time to relive in a few major sequences of their respective lives. However, the catch is that time machine is capable of only one-time time travel.

Directed by Shree Karthick, Oke Oka Jeevitham stars Sharwanand, Ritu Varma, and Amala Akkineni in the leading roles with Vennela Kishore, Priyadarshi, Nassar, Ali, Ravi Raghavendra, Yog Jappe, Madhunandan, Jay Adithya, Nithyaraj, and Hitesh in other pivotal roles.

Bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, the movie has cinematography by Sujith Sarang, and music by Jakes Bejoy, while director Tharun Bhascker has also written the dialogues.

The film is expected to release in the first half of 2022.