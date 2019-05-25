Oh Baby teaser: Samantha Akkineni promises a whole lotta fun

The makers of Oh! Baby unveiled the Samantha Akkineni starrer’s teaser on Saturday.

Samantha took to Twitter to share the teaser and wrote, “Presenting to you all the teaser of our Oh! Baby. Love you.”

Naga Shaurya, who shares screen space with Samantha Akkineni in Oh! Baby, tweeted, “Here we go the teaser of our Samantha Oh! Baby. Happy to be part of this amazing movie.”

Helmed by BV Nandini Reddy, Oh! Baby is the remake of South Korean drama Miss Granny. The film revolves around an old woman who magically transforms into her younger self. While veteran actor Lakshmi plays the old lady Savitri, Samantha is seen as her younger version.

Going by the teaser of Oh! Baby, it looks like the film will tickle the funny bone of the audience. The comic antics by Samantha are also refreshing.

The movie also stars Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad, Urvashi and Pragati.

Bankrolled by Daggubati Suresh Babu, Sunita Tati, TG Viswa Prasad and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Oh! Baby is set for a July release.