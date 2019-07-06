Oh Baby full movie leaked on Tamilrockers

Telugu fantasy comedy drama Oh Baby has been leaked by piracy website Tamilrockers. The infamous website has been a headache for film and TV production houses for years now and Oh Baby is just its latest victim.

Oh Baby stars Samantha Akkineni, Naga Shaurya, Lakshmi and Rajendra Prasad in major roles. It is directed by B V Nandini Reddy.

Tamilrockers regularly leaks major films, TV shows and even web series and puts up the content as soon as it is released or aired. The quality is often high definition.

Indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R gave the film 3 stars and wrote, “The entire comedy of the film rests on Baby’s struggles to come to terms with her new reality. Even as her physical age is 24, she is the same 70-year-old doting mother from the inside. Baby forgets her youth when she sees her son Nani (Rao Ramesh) and rushes to him with open arms. She can’t help but complain about her daughter-in-law’s cooking. She force feeds her grandson Rocky (Teja Sajja) and punishes him for smoking. She tucks in a fully-grown man Vikram (Naga Shaurya), who wants to have relations with her, by singing a lullaby. Her new life still revolves around her loved ones. It seems she would endure all the hardships all over again and risk growing into a cranky old woman for the sake of her loved ones even in her second chance.”

“Samantha Akkineni thrives in the role that reflects the possibilities of youth, the burden of old age, and the society’s indifference to the desires and complaints of old people. Written by director BV Nandini Reddy and Lakshmi Bhupala, the film convincingly captures the circle of life,” he added.

Tamilrockers’ website keeps changing its domain extension every single time, so it is hard to block every extension it comes up with. Even the blocked URLs can also be accessed through proxy servers.