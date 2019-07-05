Oh Baby and Raatchasi movie release LIVE UPDATES

Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby has hit the screens. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the Telugu film is an adaptation of South Korean comedy drama Miss Granny. The film also stars Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad and Naga Shourya among others.
Talking about Oh Baby, Samantha had said, “If today I am able to confidently say that this film has given me the best role of my career, it is only because of my team. I have worked with an extraordinary team.” She added, “Nandini is like my elder sister. I trusted her completely. That trust will show in my performance. I am so proud of what she has done with this film.”
Jyotika starrer Raatchasi has also hit screens. From the trailer, the Tamil film looks like it is critical of government-run educational institutions. Jyotika plays a teacher, Geetha Rani, who takes it upon herself to reform the failing school.
Sy Gowtham Raj has written and directed Raatchasi. The film also stars Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sathyan, Hareesh Peradi and Kavitha Bharathi among others. Jyotika was last seen in Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Hindi film Tumhari Sulu
'Jyotika stands tall'
Dhananjayan wrote on Twitter, "#Raatchasi is a responsible & purposeful film with a solid message. #Jyotika mam stands tall with her intense performance. A must watch for it's message & purpose. Best wishes to #SyGowthamraj @prabhu_sr & Team"
'A sweet fantasy tale'
Adivi Sesh posted on Twitter, "Saw #OhBaby! A sweet fantasy tale that is heartfelt! @nandureddy4u makes sure every emotion is pitch perfect! @Samanthaprabhu2 is brilliant breezy & gorgeous. #Lakshmi garu is the soul and my oh my @Chinmayi, @IamNagashaurya & #RaoRamesh garu are dignified & gracious. #RajendraPrasad garu #Pragati #Teja & the cast were so good. Everything is just right in this delightful concoction. Kudos to the producers for backing this :) So happy for you @nandureddy4u Youre the platform :) #TFI Is telling great stories #OhBabyOnJuly5 @SureshProdns"