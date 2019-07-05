Oh Baby and Raatchasi movie release LIVE UPDATES

Samantha Akkineni starrer Oh Baby has hit the screens. Directed by BV Nandini Reddy, the Telugu film is an adaptation of South Korean comedy drama Miss Granny. The film also stars Lakshmi, Rao Ramesh, Rajendra Prasad and Naga Shourya among others.

Talking about Oh Baby, Samantha had said, “If today I am able to confidently say that this film has given me the best role of my career, it is only because of my team. I have worked with an extraordinary team.” She added, “Nandini is like my elder sister. I trusted her completely. That trust will show in my performance. I am so proud of what she has done with this film.”

Jyotika starrer Raatchasi has also hit screens. From the trailer, the Tamil film looks like it is critical of government-run educational institutions. Jyotika plays a teacher, Geetha Rani, who takes it upon herself to reform the failing school.

Sy Gowtham Raj has written and directed Raatchasi. The film also stars Poornima Bhagyaraj, Sathyan, Hareesh Peradi and Kavitha Bharathi among others. Jyotika was last seen in Kaatrin Mozhi, the Tamil remake of Hindi film Tumhari Sulu