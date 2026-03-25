9 Remakes, 1 Record: How Prabhu Deva’s ‘accidental’ directorial debut became the most remade film in Indian history

21 years ago, Prabhu Deva refused to direct it, till producer M.S. Raju convinced him to step behind the camera for the first time. The budget was Rs 10 crore, the hero was a young actor most people knew from a single film, and the heroine was making her Telugu debut. Nothing about Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana suggested it was about to become the most remade Indian film in history. And then the remakes began, one language at a time, until nine different film industries made their own version of the film.

Producer M.S. Raju brought in Prabhu Deva, who had choreographed the song “Nuvvostanante” in his earlier production Varsham, to direct the film, even though Deva was hesitant to take on a directorial role. Siddharth was cast after Raju admired his debut performance in Boys and wanted someone who was underexposed in the industry. The screenplay was written by Raju himself, and what he gave the film was a structure that never stayed still for too long.

The story follows Santosh, a wealthy NRI raised in London, who falls for Siri, a grounded village girl, during a relative’s wedding. Her uncle, played by Srihari, sets him a challenge: come to the village, work on the farm, and prove you are more than your money. What made it work was not the plot itself but the texture within it, the specific warmth Srihari brought to his role, the ease with which Siddharth and Trisha Krishnan inhabited their characters, and the way the film trusted its own gentleness without reaching for melodrama.

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Devi Sri Prasad’s music gave the film an identity before audiences had seen a single frame of it. The title track, drawn from the song of the same name in the earlier film Varsham, became shorthand for a particular kind of Telugu romance, and songs like Paaripoke Pitta embedded themselves in a generation’s memory in ways that have barely faded two decades on. The soundtrack was not background to the story. In many ways, it was the story.

The numbers that followed

The film was released with 90 prints on January 14, 2005, with more prints added later to meet demand. It ran for 50 days in 79 centres and 100 days in 35 centres, becoming one of the biggest hits of 2005 in Telugu cinema. For a film with no established star at its centre, those numbers were not just good. They were a statement about what the story had connected with.

Nine remakes and a record that still stands

What happened next is what separates Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana from most other blockbusters. The story did not stay in Telugu. It travelled, and kept travelling, until it had crossed more linguistic boundaries than any Indian film before or since. The remakes came in Tamil as Unakkum Enakkum, Kannada as Neenello Naanalle, Bengali as I Love You, Manipuri as Ningol Thajaba, Odia as Suna Chadhei Mo Rupa Chadhei, Punjabi as Tera Mera Ki Rishta, Bangladeshi Bengali as Nissash Amar Tumi, Nepali as The Flash Back: Farkera Herda, and Hindi as Ramaiya Vastavaiya.

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The Tamil version, Unakkum Enakkum, brought Trisha back to reprise her role opposite Jayam Ravi, giving the story an unusual continuity across languages. The Kannada version, Neenello Naanalle, was similarly well received, and the Bengali and Odia versions found their own audiences without significantly altering the emotional architecture of the original.

Eight of the nine remakes were box office successes. The only version that failed was Ramaiya Vastavaiya, the Hindi remake directed by Prabhu Deva himself in 2013. While it failed in collecting numbers in box office, it remains as a beloved watch among audiences.

Why it worked then, why it still does

The simplest explanation for Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’s endurance is that it told a love story without cynicism, believed in its characters, and trusted the audience to stay without needing spectacle to hold their attention. There are no villains in the conventional sense, no manufactured conflict, and no moment where the film loses faith in its own warmth. The uncle is not an obstacle but a man with understandable concerns. Santosh’s transformation happens slowly and unglamorously, in ways that feel earned rather than convenient. Siri is not passive. She watches, she waits, she holds her ground quietly, and the film respects that without turning it into a statement.

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That combination of simplicity and sincerity is what made nine film industries look at it and think: our audience needs to see this too. Some stories do not need updating, they just need to be told well the first time.