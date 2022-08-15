scorecardresearch
NTR31 to go on floors next April, says director Prashanth Neel

Recently, addressing the media, the KGF director confirmed that his film with Jr NTR will go on floors in April 2023.

August 15, 2022 5:19:40 pm
Prashanth Neel with Jr NTR (Image: Twitter/ Prashanth Neel)Prashanth Neel with Jr NTR (Image: Twitter/ Prashanth Neel)

Prashanth Neel‘s upcoming film Salaar’s release date, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was revealed today as September 28, 2023. Meanwhile, the buzz for his future project with Jr NTR, tentatively titled NTR31, is already on the rise. Now, the KGF director has shared a new update about his project with NTR. Addressing the media, Prashanth Neel confirmed that NTR31 will go on floors next April or May.

“Currently, I am working with Prabhas for Salaar, and I will start my next film with Jr NTR. It is likely to go on floors in April or May next year,” Prashanth Neel said.

After the humongous success of KGF Chapter 2, there is a huge expectation for Prashanth Neels’ film, which has only increased multifold with the director teaming up with A-listers of Telugu cinema.

Currently, all eyes are on Salaar. A new poster of the film, which was released along with the release date, is reminiscent of KGF still. The viral poster features Prabhas wearing a gun holster and wielding two machetes. He is seen standing in what looks like a war field with bodies and rubbles scattered everywhere.

ALSO READ |A rare insight into Being Prabhas: The stress of living up to Baahubali’s success, the face of pan-India films

Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role. On the other hand, Jagapathi Babu is playing the antagonist in the film, which has music by Ravi Basur of KGF fame.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR has scaled new heights as his performance in RRR as Kumaram Bheem has found a place in Variety magazine’s prediction list for Oscars Best Actor. NTR is currently busy with his next film with Koratala Siva, which is tentatively called NTR30.

