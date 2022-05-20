NTR31 first look: Prashanth Neel presents a fierce Jr NTR

May 20, 2022 3:14:33 pm
The first look of Jr NTR‘s 31st movie tentatively titled NTR31 was released on the occasion of the actor’s 39th birthday on Friday. The film will be helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF franchise fame.
Sharing the first look of Tarak on Twitter, the film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil, his reign! But definitely not his blood.”
In the first look poster, Jr NTR is seen in a fierce and rugged avatar, promising an intense action drama. The look, sort of, resembles the first look of Jagapathi Babu’s Rajamanaar from Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.
𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒘𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒉 𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒓𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒐𝒏𝒆 𝒔𝒐𝒂𝒌𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒃𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒅!!
Best of Express Premium
𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐨𝐢𝐥.. 𝐇𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐢𝐠𝐧..
𝐁𝐮𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐛𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝..#NTR31 is going to be hugeeeee 🔥@tarak9999 @prashanth_neel pic.twitter.com/uF2WsiDnbP
— Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) May 20, 2022
Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the movie in association with Nandamuri Kalyanram’s NTR Arts.
NTR31 will go on floors after Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel complete the shoot of NTR30 and Salaar, respectively.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-