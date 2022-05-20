scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, May 20, 2022
Must Read

NTR31 first look: Prashanth Neel presents a fierce Jr NTR

NTR31 marks the first collaboration between actor Jr NTR and director Prashanth Neel.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
May 20, 2022 3:14:33 pm
NTR31First look poster of NTR31. (Photo: PR Handout)

The first look of Jr NTR‘s 31st movie tentatively titled NTR31 was released on the occasion of the actor’s 39th birthday on Friday. The film will be helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF franchise fame.

Sharing the first look of Tarak on Twitter, the film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil, his reign! But definitely not his blood.”

In the first look poster, Jr NTR is seen in a fierce and rugged avatar, promising an intense action drama. The look, sort of, resembles the first look of Jagapathi Babu’s Rajamanaar from Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the movie in association with Nandamuri Kalyanram’s NTR Arts.

NTR31 will go on floors after Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel complete the shoot of NTR30 and Salaar, respectively.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai How India is lighting up Cannes 2022
From Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai: How India is lighting up Cannes 2022

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 20: Latest News

Advertisement