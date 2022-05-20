NTR31 first look: Prashanth Neel presents a fierce Jr NTR

The first look of Jr NTR‘s 31st movie tentatively titled NTR31 was released on the occasion of the actor’s 39th birthday on Friday. The film will be helmed by Prashanth Neel of KGF franchise fame.

Sharing the first look of Tarak on Twitter, the film’s production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil, his reign! But definitely not his blood.”

In the first look poster, Jr NTR is seen in a fierce and rugged avatar, promising an intense action drama. The look, sort of, resembles the first look of Jagapathi Babu’s Rajamanaar from Prashanth Neel’s Salaar.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the movie in association with Nandamuri Kalyanram’s NTR Arts.

NTR31 will go on floors after Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel complete the shoot of NTR30 and Salaar, respectively.