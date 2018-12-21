NTR trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna looks pitch-perfect as the legendary actor-politician

A trailer for NTR, a biopic on the late actor-politician NT Rama Rao, has been released. One of Rama Rao’s sons, Nandamuri Balakrishna essays his role in the movie. Vidya Balan, who makes her Telugu debut with the biopic, stars as NTR’s wife Basavatarakam.

NTR will cover the life and times of NT Rama Rao, an actor who turned politician and founded the Telugu Desam Party. It will be released in two parts – NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu.

The trailer begins with NTR preparing for the role of Krishna in presumably Mayabazar, which became a huge success earlier in his career. This early phase depicts the time when NTR was known for playing the role of Hindu deities like Rama and Krishna.

Then there are shots of NTR performing on stage and also his relationship with his wife. The trailer claims NTR was the first Indian film superstar. Indeed, it shows how the actor’s onscreen personas of Hindu gods became intertwined with how his fans began to perceive him, something he did not much care for.

Jisshu Sengupta plays the role of Dadasaheb Phalke awardee LV Prasad, who launched NTR’s film career with Mana Desam.

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, known simply as Krish, is helming the NTR biopic. Rana Daggubati is essaying the role of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. Sumanth will be seen as the legendary late actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The movie also stars Rakul Preet, Shriya Saran, Shalini Pandey and Prakash Raj among others.

The first part of the NTR biopic, NTR Kathanayakudu, will release on January 9, 2019.