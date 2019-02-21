It’s a privilege to work with Nandamuri Balakrishna: NTR Mahanayakudu actor Manjima Mohan

Actor Manjima Mohan was recently seen in the first instalment of NTR biopic, NTR Kathanayakudu, as NTR’s daughter Nara Bhuvaneshwari. Manjima will be seen reprising her role in NTR Mahanayakudu, which will hit screens on February 22.

In this exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com, Manjima talks about the second instalment of NTR biopic, NTR Mahanayakudu. Here are the excerpts:

Q. What made you accept the role of Nara Bhuvaneshwari in NTR biopic?

I didn’t even think twice before I said yes for the project. They called me one day and said that director Krish wanted me in the project. I was doing a Tamil project at that point. Usually, if you don’t have dates, then you look for the next option. But there was so much interest from the production side. It’s a privilege to work with Balakrishna sir, Vidya Balan and Rana Daggubati.

Q. Nara Bhuvaneshwari is also known as an industrialist. Are we going to see you in that avatar in NTR Mahanayakudu?

We are not focusing too much on any other character than Balakrishna sir’s. My character is shown as his daughter and how she helped N. Chandrababu Naidu in politics. Obviously, this is not shown in detail.

Q. What was it like working with Nandamuri Balakrishna?

Balakrishna sir is so energetic. I was very scared in the beginning and I was like, ‘Oh my god! I can’t believe that I am going to work with Balakrishna sir and Vidya Balan.’ I had one particular scene with both of them alone. That day I was quite tensed, but Balakrishna sir made sure that I was comfortable on the sets. He helped me a lot.