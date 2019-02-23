NTR Mahanayakudu full movie leaked on Tamilrockers

NTR: Mahanayakudu was leaked by piracy site Tamilrockers on Friday. Directed by Krish, the biopic on actor-politician NT Rama Rao stars his son Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role.

The film also stars Vidya Balan, Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Rana Daggubati among others.

Tamilrockers is the Pirate Bay of India, and is similarly notorious in the way The Pirate Bay is in the US and other western countries. And just like The Pirate Bay, efforts to stop Tamilrockers have failed so far.

NTR: Mahanayakudu is the latest prey of the illegal torrent website that has been under the crosshairs of the authorities. Despite being banned by all the internet service providers (ISPs), the site has not stopped its operations and materialises through new URLs. Even older URLs can be accessed through proxy servers.

Tamilrockers has leaked dozens of movies over the last few years, most of them just hours after its release. Lyca Productions took exception to Tamilrockers after Rajinikanth’s 2.0, the most expensive film ever made in India, was leaked.

After an appeal to the Madras High Court, ISPs were ordered to block domain names. But despite that, Tamilrockers remain active.

Recent Bollywood films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Why Cheat India, The Accidental Prime Minister, Simmba and Zero, all found their way on Tamilrockers website hours after their release. South Indian movies including 2.0, KGF, Vinaya Vidheya Rama, Sarkar, Petta, Viswasam and Maari 2 also got leaked.