Will Balakrishna’s NTR: Mahanayakudu beat the odds and succeed at box office?

It seems like NTR: Mahanayakudu producers are under pressure as box office prospects of the film look grim ahead of its release this week. The trailer of the second installment of the two-part biopic was released recently. But, it has come up short on evoking interest among movie-goers.

Along with the waning enthusiasm of the audience, the filmmakers are also battling negative comments against the film by director Ram Gopal Varma. The new trailer of NTR: Mahanayakudu shows former Prime Minister Indra Gandhi bowing her head in front of a giant life-size cutout of Lord Krishna, without knowing it was NT Rama Rao. Ram Gopal Varma has called it a ‘lie’ in a recent tweet.

“Cinema is a truth divided by a lie and the lie added to an agenda multiplied by false truths subtracted by true lies (sic),” RGV wrote while sharing an old picture of NTR meeting Indra Gandhi. He stepped up his attack against the film by conducting a public poll on his Twitter handle, where he asked between Lakshmi’s NTR and NTR: Mahanayakudu, which film did people think was more “honest and truthful.”

“TRUTH WON.. JAI NTR #LakshmisNTR (sic),” exclaimed RGV, after Lakshmi’s NTR polled 88 per cent of the vote.

On Valentine’s Day, RGV released the trailer of his upcoming film Lakshmi’s NTR, which he claims will provide an honest account of NTR’s tryst with politics.

According to industry observers, the trailer of RGV’s film was so impactful that many questions have been raised on the authenticity of the events that were shown in the two-part biopic.

The first part of the biopic, NTR: Kathanayakudu, released on January 9 and tanked at the box office. Directed by Krish, the film was criticized for refusing to tell the story of NTR through the human prism.

According to reports, following the debacle of the film, the producers are regretting the decision to split the project into two parts.

While NTR: Kathanayakudu followed the journey of NTR in cinema, NTR: Mahanayakudu will focus on his journey in politics. Besides playing his father in the film, Balakrishna has also produced the biopic. It also stars Vidya Balan, Rana Daggubati and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram among others.

NTR: Mahanayakudu will hit the screens on February 22.